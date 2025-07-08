Indian Woman In New York Defends Using Leash On 3-Year-Old Son: "We Got Peace Of Mind"

An Indian mother of two has responded to online critics after a video of her child on a leash during a family trip to New York City gained attention. Shubhangi Jagota, an Indian woman based in Canada, shared a clip of her 3.5-year-old son joyfully running and jumping in Times Square, safely tethered to his father with a child leash.

Ms Jagota explained that using a leash for her 3.5-year-old son was the best decision for their trip to New York City. The leash gave their energetic toddler the freedom to explore while keeping him safe from getting lost or wandering off. She added that it allowed him to have a hands-free adventure, while she and her husband had peace of mind.

"He's 3.5 and we're not ashamed to say we put him on a leash. In a city like New York, this was hands-down the best decision for our trip. Our little runner always wants his freedom, and this gave him just that—without giving us a heart attack every 5 minutes. He got to explore without holding hands every second. We got peace of mind knowing he wasn't getting lost or—let's be real—stolen," she explained in an Instagram video.

"The best part? He thought we were on the leash. He called himself the sheriff and us his captives. Honestly, everyone was winning," she added.

Ms Jagota further explained that she used two types of leashes for her son, a shorter one in crowded areas and a longer one in open spaces, to balance his freedom with safety. The video's comments were disabled, likely to avoid negative feedback.

The debate around child leashes is polarised online, with both sides presenting valid arguments. While some parents value their practicality and safety, especially in crowded areas, experts suggest that leashes may feel like punishment to children, potentially causing resentment or anxiety about independent exploration. Psychologists like Jennifer Hartstein claim leashes reflect lazy parenting, substituting discipline and rule-setting with physical restraint.