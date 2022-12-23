Indian Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh Gives Autograph To A Fan On Her Gloves, Wins Internet

This kind gesture melted his heart and surprised many on the internet.

Many followers and fans of a celebrity or sports person wish to witness them in front of their eyes, at least once. Some lucky ones also get an autograph of their admired celebrity.

In one such instance, a lucky fan of Indian women's cricket team wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh was able to get her autograph. However, this was not on any paper, notebook or t-shirt but on her own gloves.

Vinesh Prabhu took to Twitter and shared that he asked the 19-year-old wicketkeeper for her autograph. Sadly, he did not have anything to take it on. Noticing this, she asked him to wait and went inside the dressing room. She came outside and gave him an autograph on a pair of match-worn gloves. This kind gesture melted his heart and surprised many on the internet.

"I told Richa Ghosh that I want her autograph but didn't have anything to take it on. She told me to wait... Went in the dressing room and gave her own pair of match worn gloves and autographed it. Much appreciated @13richaghosh Thank you," Mr Prabhu wrote on the microblogging platform along with a photograph of the signed gloves.

I told Richa Ghosh that I want her autograph but didn't have anything to take it on. She told me to wait... Went in the dressing room and gave her own pair of match worn gloves and autographed it ❤️😭



Much appreciated @13richaghosh

Thank you 🙏 #INDWvAUSW#CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/boN2jEsTq8 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 21, 2022

Since being shared, his tweet has amassed over 66,000 views and a thousand likes.

"Proud to be her fan and proud to be the fan of this team in general!!" said one person.

A second person said, "Queen behaviour."

"Thats so sweet of her," said another person.

A few people also left heart emojis in the comments.

Following her 19-ball unbeaten 40 in the fourth T20I against Australia, the wicketkeeper-batter rose four places in the ICC women's T20I batters ranking to 40th place recently.

