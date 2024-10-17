Indian Techie Earning Rs 80 Lakh In Europe Asks If He Should Move To Bengaluru, Internet Reacts

Many users advised the man against the move. (Representative pic)

An Indian techie, earning close to Rs 80 lakh a year, has sparked discussion online after asking Redditors if he should move to Bengaluru from Europe. Taking to Reddit, the user said that he was "seriously considering" moving to Bengaluru even though he received a job offer with a lower pay. He explained he had been working in northern Europe for over 5 years, but is now considering the move because the purchasing power is better and the market is also bigger in India. "Am I being a dumbo?" the user asked.

"I have 5 years experience and working in northern Europe. My salary is close to 80 lakh CTC. I have received an offer in Bangalore which is about 50 lakh CTC. I am considering accepting it because purchasing power is better in india and the market is bigger in india. My family members are advising against it because of worse quality of life in india. What would be your advice?" the Redditor wrote.

The user shared the post a few days back. Since then it has accumulated several comments, with many advising the man against the move.

"Horrible work life balance, peak corruption, adulterated food, polluted air, water. Anything more?" commented one user. "If you don't want job stability and in dire need of toxic culture, for sure move to india. The labor laws in EU makes it very hard for companies to conduct layoffs. In india, they are laying off left right and centre. Apart from family reasons, there's literally no reason for you to move back to India," said another.

"Life in India is good until you don't have to deal with government officials, hospitals, travel via train or road. If you have crores and have a strong background then you can live easily even after breaking all the rules," wrote a third user.

"If your native is banglore then it will a good decision else save yourself from the micromanagement. There you will get a month long leave to visit India if you move to banglore it's difficult to take 15 days long leave that too once in a year. There are many more but this is the one which hurts me more," quipped one user.

"Hey op stay in Europe Thank me later Reasons: Health, pollution, mental stability, crime rate, politics, corruption, public transport, manners," said another.