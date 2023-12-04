Indian Navy Day: Significance, Celebrations And Other Details

The Navy is organising a mega event on Indian Navy Day. (File Photo)

Indian Navy Day, celebrated on December 4 each year, to recognise the role and achievements of the Indian Navy. The date holds historical significance as it commemorates 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra where the naval forces will carry out an operational demonstration. The event will also showcase the Indian Navy's state-of-the-art ships and aircraft to the general public and online viewers through a live telecast.

'Operation Trident' and its significance

In 1971, Pakistan launched an attack on December 3 on the Indian air bases. In response, the Indian Navy planned an attack on the night of December 4 and 5, as Pakistan didn't have the aircraft to carry out bombings.

According to Ministry of Tourism website, the Indian Navy targeted the Pakistan naval headquarters in Karachi during 'Operation Trident'. It launched three missile boats - INS Veer, INS Nipat, INS Nirghat and Vidyut-class boats - towards Karachi and sank three Pakistani Navy ships, including PNS Khaibar.

Indian Navy Day 2023 theme

Every year, a different theme is proposed to celebrate Indian Navy Day. This year, the theme is "Operational Efficiency, Readiness, and Mission Accomplishment in the Maritime Domain".

Last year, the theme was "Swarnim Vijay Varsh", to mark 50 years of India's victory in the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971.

What will happen at operational demonstration?

The Indian Navy will witness the participation of 20 warships along with 40 aircraft, comprising MiG-29K and LCA Navy, as a major attraction, along with combat beach reconnaissance and an assault demo by the Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy.

"This is the first time that the Indian Navy will be organising a mega event that is not taking place at any major naval station. The location of the Sindhudurg Fort is 550 km from Mumbai and about 135 km from the naval station at Goa. All out efforts have been made by the Navy, along with the state government and local administration, to showcase these events," the Navy said in a release.

Built in the year 1660 by the Maratha Ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sindhudurg Fort boasts of India's rich maritime history and also meets the Navy's requirement to conduct an operational demonstration with its frontline assets, it further said.

How Navy Day is celebrated

On this day, ceremonies and events take place across naval bases and establishments across the country. It is a time when the country acknowledges the naval forces' role in fostering security and stability in the maritime domain. The celebrations include impressive parades, operational demonstrations and display of naval capabilities, showcasing the Navy's technological prowess and strategic preparedness.

Navy Day also serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by naval personnel to uphold the country's maritime interests and defend against potential threats.