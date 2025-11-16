Indian Man Targeted With Racist Remarks In Argentina, Locals Defend Him

Sometimes a simple friendly message on social media can receive an unexpected reaction. This happened when an Indian man who had just arrived in Argentina for an event, posted a cheerful greeting online. But some users responded with hate, others quickly came forward to support him.

The Indian traveler shared a message on X, announcing his arrival in Argentina and his desire to socialise.

He wrote, "Argentina I'm in you. Friends let's connect before EFDevcon."

Check out the post here:

An Indian man simply greeted people after arriving in Argentina for a conference and was suddenly hit with a wave of racist comments from the usual American online trolls. Thankfully, real Argentinians stepped up, called out the racism, and didn't let the hate ruin this person's… https://t.co/CqfsjhfYmN — Meru (@MeruOnX) November 16, 2025

Another social media user, Meru, appreciated the locals who came in support of the Indian Man.

Meru wrote, "An Indian man simply greeted people after arriving in Argentina for a conference and was suddenly hit with a wave of racist comments from the usual American online trolls. Thankfully, real Argentinians stepped up, called out the racism, and didn't let the hate ruin this person's mood."

Social Media Reaction

This incident illustrates that while social media can sometimes spread negativity, it can also bring people together.

In this situation, genuine Argentines stepped forward, confronted the racism, and helped keep the Indian visitor's spirits up.

One user commented, "Thiru, welcome to Argentina and thank you for coming! Argentina is a great place to be, live and build. Hope you love it."

Another user wrote, "Welcome Thiru! We are happy to have you in our city and our country."

"Bro, If you want to meet I'm here! Feel free to use our offices in Retiro, We have a floor that we use for conferences and for guests to showcase," added a third user.