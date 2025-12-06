Indian Man Shares Shocking Work Culture Contrast Between India And Germany

Many young professionals are increasingly speaking out about the pressures they face at work and how it affects their personal lives. Social media has become a platform where people share honest experiences, compare work cultures in different countries, and highlight the importance of being valued and respected in the workplace.

One story gaining attention comes from an Indian software engineer who moved to Germany and shared the stark differences he experienced.

This story was shared by Kaustav Banerjee, a 2013 graduate. He explained that at the beginning of his career, he didn't even know the meaning of "work-life balance." He said that long hours and constant pressure were common in Indian offices. Employees were expected to work diligently and always give their best.

Watch Video Here:

Kaustav also explained that lagging behind at work could impact one's entire career. According to him, employee well-being was never a priority, and personal life often took a backseat. He also said that paid holidays were merely a matter of fulfilling regulations, and applying for leave was challenging. Furthermore, working weekends without any overtime was normal and expected.

Kaustav explained that his experience completely changed after working in Germany. There, he experienced a workplace culture that valued his time and health. He said that employees in Germany are treated well and their well-being is prioritized. He praised the many positive aspects of the workplace culture there.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users have praised the user for sharing his experience.

One user commented, "12 years the changes are incredible."

Another user noted, "More power to you."

"Great journey brother," added a third user.