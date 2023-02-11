Indian Citizens Donate 100 Blankets To Quake-Hit Turkey, Turkish Ambassador Shares Note

Since being shared, it has amassed over one lakh views and two thousand likes.

More than 22,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria after magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes struck on Monday. Rescue workers are racing against time to pull survivors from the rubble of collapsed buildings in harsh winter conditions. India has been leading the rescue efforts by providing medical supplies, protective equipment, and diagnostics to the quake hit countries on Friday. Now, the Turkish Ambassador to India shared a heartfelt note of Indian citizens who donated 100 blankets to the country.

Firat Sunel took to Twitter and shared the picture of the letter sent by the people. The letter begins with "sending love from India." It adds, "Our regards to all Turkish people. Just two days ago, we all are very worried about the loss of life and property in the natural calamity in Turkey, we all Indians are standing with Turkey in their grief in this hour of trouble. God bless Turkey and give it courage to deal with this trouble." The letter is signed by Kuldeep, Amarjeet, Sukhdev and Gaurav.

"Sometimes the meaning of words is much deeper than their meaning in dictionary like in this letter attached by an Indian family to one of the blanket donations. #VasudhaivaKutumbakam," reads the caption of ambassador's post.

Sometimes the meaning of words is much deeper than their meaning in dictionary like in this letter attached by an Indian family to one of the blanket donations...#VasudhaivaKutumbakam#earthquakeinturkey

🇹🇷🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/78ncF8OnL7 — Fırat Sunel फिरात सुनेल فرات صونال (@firatsunel) February 9, 2023

Since being shared, it has amassed over one lakh views and two thousand likes.

"We all #Indians are praying for our brethren in #Turkiye and #Syria. May God shower blessings on both the #Dost countries," said a user.

"Meanwhile, India is sending aid and the Turkish Army is conducting military exercises with Pakistan. Oh, great. Anyway, I pray to Lord Shiva that Turkiye gets well soon," commented a second person.

Also Read: Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Turkish Woman Thanks Indian Army Personnel In A Special Way For Helping Them

"Sincerest thanks and love for Turkish people. Wish quicker recovery from this disaster," added a third person.

A fourth person said, "Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. India will firmly stand with you in this challenging time and extend a hand of support to get the situation under control and order."

Featured Video Of The Day "Opportunity For India To Set Global Narrative": G20 Top Official To NDTV