Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Turkish Woman Thanks Indian Army Personnel In A Special Way For Helping Them

Many people have lauded the efforts of the Army.

A picture of a Turkish woman kissing the face of an Indian Army woman soldier who is working in Turkey to provide rescue and relief, is going viral online. The post was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army. They wrote in the caption, "We care."

See the post below:

Many people have lauded the efforts of the Army. "They are not for war. But to protect own country people and every other country in need. Big Kudos to the team. #OperationDost" said a user. "Humanity is the biggest Religion and Truth in the world, and Core of Spirit of Indian Culture," said a second person.

The Indian Army has sent medical supplies, a mobile hospital, medical professions and search-and-rescue teams to dig through the rubble and find survivors, as a part of 'Operation Dost'. The photographs of the Indian Army building the hospital and then treating residents in the quake-hit region were shared by the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Twitter.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake that occurred on Monday while people were asleep destroyed thousands of buildings, trapped an undetermined number of people and may have affected millions of people.

Also Read: Satellite Pics Show Scale Of Destruction After Massive Turkey Earthquake

Over 21,000 people have died as a result of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Officials report that 3,377 people died in Syria and 17,674 were killed in Turkey, bringing the confirmed death toll to 21,051. The government has added that nearly 3,000 buildings, including public hospitals, collapsed in seven cities.

The earthquake's epicentre in Turkey, between the cities of Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep, saw the collapse of entire rows of buildings, resulting in some of the heaviest damage.