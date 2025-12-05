Indian Boy Wins Hearts As "Little Burj Khalifa" In Dubai Fancy Dress Contest

A delightful video from Dubai has gone viral, showing an Indian boy impressing everyone by dressing up as the iconic Burj Khalifa during a fancy dress contest. His creativity and confidence have captured the hearts of viewers online.

The Instagram page Lovin Dubai shared this video, showing a little boy confidently standing before an audience in an elaborate Burj Khalifa-inspired costume. The video included a text overlay explaining that the National Day theme inspired him to dress as the Burj Khalifa.

Watch Video Here:

The post was accompanied by a cheerful caption describing him as "Little Burj Khalifa reporting for National Day duty," making the moment even more adorable.

Social Media Reaction

The Burj Khalifa's official Instagram account responded to the video, sharing a single "clapping" emoji. This reaction further enthused viewers, who praised the child's creativity and confidence.

The video is now being celebrated as a fun and heartwarming tribute to Dubai's most famous building, and shows that even a small gesture can bring great joy to people.

One user called the video "so cute." Other users used heart emoticon in the comment section to praise the boy.



