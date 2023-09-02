'Who Are You?' Asks Swiggy As Bengaluru Resident Orders 62 Units Of Biryani Amid India vs Pakistan Match

The post received thousands of views on X (formerly known as Twitter).

India vs Pakistan have a long-standing rivalry in cricket, with both teams having a strong history of competitive matches. Whenever these Asian giants face off for a cricket match, it turns out to be an enthralling affair, especially for cricket enthusiasts. But what's a good match if there is nothing to munch? Several people order various food items while watching this nail-biting match. And now, an interesting post by food delivery app Swiggy has caught the attention of many users on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

"someone from bengaluru just ordered 62 units of biryanis?? who are you? where exactly are you? are you hosting a #INDvsPAK match watch-party?? can i come?" Swiggy tweeted amid the ongoing India vs Pakistan match being held in Sri Lanka.

someone from bengaluru just ordered 62 units of biryanis?? who are you? where exactly are you? are you hosting a #INDvsPAK match watch-party?? can i come? — Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 2, 2023

Shared just a few hours ago, the post has already accumulated more than 13,000 views and over 160 likes. It garnered mixed reactions from internet users.

"If India win you send me free food swiggy done??" jokingly commented one individual. "can you send me a pizza pls?" asked another.

A third user hilariously wrote, "As if you won't know their address? Deliver kaha karoge fir?" while a fourth user added, "You know who they are"

Cricket matches between India and Pakistan have always been more than just sports events; they have cultural phenomenon that brings millions of fans together. Ahead of the match, another post by Swiggy had caught the attention of social media users. The food delivery app reshared a post they had originally tweeted last year. "Dahi shakkar for the boys before we get started," Swiggy wrote in the one-year-old post and then shared a picture of Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma.

Quite interestingly, they also re-shared the same tweet just few hours ago and explained the reason to their fans and followers. "Last year #India vs Pakistan happened, we posted this and India won. posting this again for good luck. What did you tweet?" Swiggy's post read. It added, "We are not superstitious but we are just a little stitious."

