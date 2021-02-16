Twitter Lights Up With Memes After India Beat England In Series-Levelling Win

India thrashed England by 317 runs on Day 4 of the second Test match and set social media buzzing with happy posts. As fans celebrated the series-levelling win, memes, jokes and lighthearted digs at the visiting team lit up Twitter. According to news agency PTI, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin completed the annihilation of England batsmen, bringing India back in contention for the World Test Championship final with a 317-run victory in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The hosts levelled the four-match series 1-1, after losing the first Test match in the same venue.
India have now risen to second in the WTC standings and need to at least win one more and draw another in the four-match series to make the cut for the final in June.
Take a look at how Indian cricket fans rejoiced in the victory:
I love Twitter ???????????????????????? #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/CkextnP1wR— Prashant Sharma (@PrashantMUFC) February 16, 2021
Indian Team beat England by 317 runs. #TeamIndia#AxarPatel— M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) February 16, 2021
Me : pic.twitter.com/3WHHGwvdkW
We Prepared For Ashwin— Om Dhende???????????? (@om_dhende_29) February 14, 2021
Axar Was Out Of Syllabus#INDvENG#AxarPatelpic.twitter.com/X2P8X6Q5DI
#TeamIndia#INDvENG#Ashwin— Asli Imran Khan (@RealImranKhan01) February 16, 2021
Murali Karthik and Ravi Ashwin started talking in Tamil, Crowd gets cheered up
Meanwhile Non-Tamils: pic.twitter.com/HaidnZDPBC
Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also joined the meme fest
What we see when we see Stokes— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 16, 2021
Vs
What Ashwin sees when he sees Stokes???? #INDvsENGpic.twitter.com/gPzhUcBvD5
Celebs took to social media to send Team India some congratulatory messages
Congratulations @imVkohli & #TeamIndia ???????? !! Special mention @ashwinravi99 very well played!! #INDvENG@BCCIpic.twitter.com/bxhmCdmng1— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 16, 2021
So our team members have confirmed their competence in scriptwriting as well as sports...???? From the ashes of defeat to the roar of victory. Keep weaving such great stories... ???????????? #INDvsENGhttps://t.co/0CDmKP0k3t— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 16, 2021
The Axar R takes India to a thumping win #INDvENG— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 16, 2021
R ohit
R ahane
R Ashwin
R ishabh
Debutant Axar Patel made full use of favourable conditions to bag 5 for 60 in 21 overs while Ashwin finished with a match-haul of eight wickets, not to forget his classy hundred with the bat.
"The conditions were challenging for both sides, but we showed more application with the bat. We didn't panic out there looking at the turn and bounce, we showed grit, got into the game and scored 600 runs in the game," an ecstatic Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation.Click for more trending news