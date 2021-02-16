Twitter Lights Up With Memes After India Beat England In Series-Levelling Win

India vs England: Here's what fans tweeted after India's win on Day 4 of the second Test match

India thrashed England by 317 runs on Day 4 of the second Test match and set social media buzzing with happy posts. As fans celebrated the series-levelling win, memes, jokes and lighthearted digs at the visiting team lit up Twitter. According to news agency PTI, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin completed the annihilation of England batsmen, bringing India back in contention for the World Test Championship final with a 317-run victory in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The hosts levelled the four-match series 1-1, after losing the first Test match in the same venue.

India have now risen to second in the WTC standings and need to at least win one more and draw another in the four-match series to make the cut for the final in June.

Take a look at how Indian cricket fans rejoiced in the victory:

Indian Team beat England by 317 runs. #TeamIndia#AxarPatel



Me : pic.twitter.com/3WHHGwvdkW — M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) February 16, 2021

#TeamIndia#INDvENG#Ashwin

Murali Karthik and Ravi Ashwin started talking in Tamil, Crowd gets cheered up

Meanwhile Non-Tamils: pic.twitter.com/HaidnZDPBC — Asli Imran Khan (@RealImranKhan01) February 16, 2021

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also joined the meme fest

What we see when we see Stokes

Vs

What Ashwin sees when he sees Stokes???? #INDvsENGpic.twitter.com/gPzhUcBvD5 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 16, 2021

Celebs took to social media to send Team India some congratulatory messages

So our team members have confirmed their competence in scriptwriting as well as sports...???? From the ashes of defeat to the roar of victory. Keep weaving such great stories... ???????????? #INDvsENGhttps://t.co/0CDmKP0k3t — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 16, 2021

The Axar R takes India to a thumping win #INDvENG



R ohit

R ahane

R Ashwin

R ishabh — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 16, 2021

Debutant Axar Patel made full use of favourable conditions to bag 5 for 60 in 21 overs while Ashwin finished with a match-haul of eight wickets, not to forget his classy hundred with the bat.

"The conditions were challenging for both sides, but we showed more application with the bat. We didn't panic out there looking at the turn and bounce, we showed grit, got into the game and scored 600 runs in the game," an ecstatic Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation.