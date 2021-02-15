India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin's Incredible Century Fills Twitter With Memes, Jokes And A Lot Of Joy

Indian cricket fans took as much joy in R Ashwin's fifth Test hundred this afternoon as in reminding Michael Vaughan that the century was hit on the same pitch he had complained about

India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin slammed his fifth Test century

Ravichandran Ashwin hit a sensational century against England on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match in Chennai, sparking memes galore on social media. R Ashwin's hundreds comes even as former cricketers like Michael Vaughan of England criticised the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Mr Vaughan had slammed the surface as unacceptable for Test Match level, deeming it a "shocker".

"It's entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let's be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn't a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch ... #INDvENG," he tweeted yesterday. 

Indian cricket fans took as much joy in R Ashwin's fifth Test hundred this afternoon as in reminding Mr Vaughan that the century was hit on the same pitch he had complained about. 

Michael Vaughan himself praised Ashwin in a tweet shared this afternoon

Businessman Harsh Goenka was among those who tweeted about the pitch

While former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actor Riteish Deshmukh praised the cricketer

Murali Vijay and Wasim Jaffer also tweeted congratulatory messages to R Ashwin

Ashwin slammed 106 runs, to wrap up India's second innings at 286 after 85.5 overs. Ashwin's knock consisted of 14 fours and a six in a steady partnership with Virat Kohli. 

