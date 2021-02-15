India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin's Incredible Century Fills Twitter With Memes, Jokes And A Lot Of Joy

India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin slammed his fifth Test century

Ravichandran Ashwin hit a sensational century against England on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match in Chennai, sparking memes galore on social media. R Ashwin's hundreds comes even as former cricketers like Michael Vaughan of England criticised the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Mr Vaughan had slammed the surface as unacceptable for Test Match level, deeming it a "shocker".

"It's entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let's be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn't a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch ... #INDvENG," he tweeted yesterday.

Indian cricket fans took as much joy in R Ashwin's fifth Test hundred this afternoon as in reminding Mr Vaughan that the century was hit on the same pitch he had complained about.

????????????????????????????: it's a bad pitch

????????: ‘Ravichandran Ashwin scores a ton'



????#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 15, 2021

Ashwin is so good, he is one in a Tamillion. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 15, 2021

“They are still talking about the pitch” pic.twitter.com/FP7u6rWiIq — Vasanth???? (@gully_point) February 15, 2021

First makes opposition complain about the pitch while bowling, then shows them how to play on the same pitch while batting. pic.twitter.com/KduFXhEovh — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) February 15, 2021

Michael Vaughan himself praised Ashwin in a tweet shared this afternoon

Ruthless performance by @ashwinravi99 !!! India have so many more skilled players for these conditions .. High class .. #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 15, 2021

Businessman Harsh Goenka was among those who tweeted about the pitch

When Ashwin was bowling, I thought what a bowling pitch!

Now when Ashwin is batting, I am thinking what a batting pitch!

Thats #Ashwin for you in his present form !

A superlative century ! #INDvsENG — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 15, 2021

While former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actor Riteish Deshmukh praised the cricketer

Class 100 ???????????? Simply outstanding @ashwinravi99 take a bow ????‍♂️.. showing everyone how to bat and bowl on this track.. well done @BCCI@StarSportsIndia#INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 15, 2021

Murali Vijay and Wasim Jaffer also tweeted congratulatory messages to R Ashwin

In my opinion this is the best reward for reaching out for excellence a local boy can get. period !

enjoyed it Ash @ashwinravi99

Well done. champion stuff!! Go well boys @BCCI — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) February 15, 2021

Ashwin slammed 106 runs, to wrap up India's second innings at 286 after 85.5 overs. Ashwin's knock consisted of 14 fours and a six in a steady partnership with Virat Kohli.