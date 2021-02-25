India vs England 3rd Test Prompts A Flurry Of Hilarious Memes

Twitter is on fire on Day 2 of the ongoing India vs England third Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Interspersed with live-tweets and expert commentary on the microblogging platform are also a number of hilarious memes and funny posts from cricket fans. As with other cricket matches, this one too has prompted a flurry of memes on social media - this despite the fact that India witnessed a dismal start on day two as Joe Root and Jack Leach completely dominated the hosts' batsmen. Only Rohit Sharma (66) managed to find a bit of rhythm.
After taking a first innings lead, India have taken quick early wickets against England. The visitors have put in a poor start to their second innings, with Axar Patel dismissing Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow on Day 2.
Axar Patel's performance received praise from several quarters - including a congratulatory tweet from Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son, Raihan Rajiv Vadra.
Axar. Patel. pic.twitter.com/hBZ1s1RXXq— Raihan Rajiv Vadra (@raihanrvadra) February 25, 2021
England's Top Order— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 25, 2021
CC: Axar Patel. ????????#INDvENGpic.twitter.com/cKHD0udkep
#AxarPatel to every england batsman : pic.twitter.com/8YDPhjK97T— RAHUL JAIN (@rahuljaiinn) February 25, 2021
#AxarPatel after watching #JoeRoot getting 5 wickets.#INDvENGpic.twitter.com/3DHZgpHz37— Abir Bhattacharya ???????? (@IamAbir82) February 25, 2021
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also joined the meme fest as England skipper Joe Root claimed his maiden Test five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 145 in the day-night third Test on Thursday.
Indian batsmen facing Root today #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/xlMTzshbx4— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2021
Take a look at some of the other memes on India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2:
3️⃣ balls, 2️⃣ wickets!! Axar is on fire! ???? ????— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 25, 2021
???????????????????????????? are 0️⃣-2️⃣. pic.twitter.com/nlKyVdSNnm
Congratulating Joe GRoot on his maiden five-for. #INDvENG#Test#Cricketpic.twitter.com/S8LrVlhazB— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 25, 2021
Batsmen playing spin on this pitch right now #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/8DMlQwKRUj— Shikhar Sagar (@crazy_shikhu) February 25, 2021
India and England were tied 1-1 going into the third of the four matches that could decide which of the teams go into the world Test championship final against New Zealand.
The rebuilt Ahmedabad stadium can accommodate 110,000 fans but has opened up only 55,000 seats in its first international match due to the coronavirus pandemic.