Virat Kohli surpassed Mahela Jayawardene, to become the batter with the most runs scored in T20 World Cup history (1016 runs in 31 matches).

India Vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Called 'King' And 'GOAT' On Twitter

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls.

Virat Kohli continued his rich form on Wednesday as the star batter scored his third half-century at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Kohli scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls to guide the Men in Blue to a good total against Bangladesh. In addition, when he reached 16 runs in Adelaide today, he broke the record for most runs scored in a Twenty20 World Cup. He formed the bedrock of the innings as India notched 184/6 in 20 overs.

Indian spectators were entertained while watching a cricket match. The 34-year-old was hailed as the "KING" and "G.O.A.T" in a flurry of tweets.

Virat Kohli in 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: 

82* (53), vs. Pakistan
62* (44), vs. Netherlands
12 (11) vs. South Africa
64* (44), vs. Bangladesh

