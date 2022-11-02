India Vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Called 'King' And 'GOAT' On Twitter

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls.

Virat Kohli continued his rich form on Wednesday as the star batter scored his third half-century at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Kohli scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls to guide the Men in Blue to a good total against Bangladesh. In addition, when he reached 16 runs in Adelaide today, he broke the record for most runs scored in a Twenty20 World Cup. He formed the bedrock of the innings as India notched 184/6 in 20 overs.

Indian spectators were entertained while watching a cricket match. The 34-year-old was hailed as the "KING" and "G.O.A.T" in a flurry of tweets.

Here are some reactions:

Virat Kohli has 13 fifties from just 23 innings in the T20 World Cup.



The GOAT in T20I#ViratKohli𓃵#INDVsBNGpic.twitter.com/tlZYFDe6HY — Mohit_VK (@Mohit18vk) November 2, 2022

Virat Kohli had a chat with KL Rahul yesterday at practice session and today he gave a comeback. And that's why he is a GOAT!🐐#ViratKohli𓃵pic.twitter.com/QmtJSlt5fv — 𝐀𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐡 | 3 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨!👑 (@Aaliya_Zain5) November 2, 2022

- 220 runs at 220 average with 3 fifties in 4 innings. King Kohli dominating like usual in the WC.#ViratKohli 🔥#GOAT𓃵@imVkohli 👑 pic.twitter.com/N4U6uWBgno — Balaji Tarak🌊 (@Balaji74005189) November 2, 2022



