Bhut Jolokia Goes To London, With Love From India

India sent a 250kg consignment of Bhut Jolokia to London, UK, on Wednesday.

Bhut Jolokia, one of the hottest chillies in the world, was exported from Nagaland to London for the first time on Wednesday. The Press Information Bureau has called it a "major boost to exports of Geographical Indications (GI) products from the north-eastern region." Also known as "Raja Mircha" or king chilli from Nagaland, Bhut Jolokia got its GI certification in 2008. This morning, the Press Information Bureau took to Instagram to share a few pics of the chillies that were exported to London via Guwahati by air.

A GI certification is an intellectual property right that safeguards the creation and sale of a product originating in distinct geography and culture.

Airports Authority of India said that the Bhut Jolokia (ghost pepper) was exported to London from the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam, via an Air India flight. The 250 kg consignment of king chillies was sourced from Tening, part of Peren district, Nagaland and was packed at an APEDA assisted packhouse at Guwahati.

The Press Information Bureau said in a statement that Bhut or Bhoot Jolokia is considered the world's hottest chilli based on the Scoville Heat Units (SHU)

Because of their perishable nature, exporting the Bhut Jolokia proved to be a challenge. To facilitate the export, APEDA, the apex body which promotes the export of agricultural products from the country, collaborated with the Nagaland State Agricultural Marketing Board.

