Anand Mahindra Highlights 'Shift In Football Hierarchy' At 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is currently underway in Qatar, has witnessed several upsets and some stunning victories. With the end of the group stages, teams have now entered the Round of 16 and fans are eagerly waiting for some thrilling matches in the knockouts. It seems Anand Mahindra is among those eager fans. The industrialist has shared an intriguing post on the World Cup highlighting a “shift in football hierarchy”.

The Mahindra Group Chairman shared a picture of the Round of 16 teams on Twitter and wrote, “Despite the controversies surrounding World Cup 2022 it'll still be remembered as historic because of early upsets & the spectrum of countries in the knockout stage. A shift in the football hierarchy is taking place, with Asian & African nations muscling in. India must aim higher”.

The post grained traction in no time and drew a number of responses on the platform.

“Rise of Asian and African countries has been spectacular this World Cup. My guess is one one of them will make or to the semis - that would be amazing for the game,” a person wrote.

Another lamented Portugal's 2-1 loss to South Korea.

Some offered their predictions for the upcoming FIFA matches.

“All the teams on the left except Morocco will be in quarters and Spain from right side will be in quarters,” a comment read.

One said, “Sir, this World Cup is full of upsets.. In fact in 2022 all the World Cups are like that. I won't be surprised if a lower rank team lifts the cup, this edition”.

“Japan is becoming my favourite. Real underdog team. Not be surprised if they win World Cup,” a user wrote.

Another said, “Germany not in the list is the biggest SHOCKER !!”

Some hoped to see the Indian football team competing at the FIFA World Cup one day.

“Some day it will sure happen,” a person wrote.

Netherlands will play against USA today in the first Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup. Teams that have entered the knockout stage include Argentina, Australia, France, Poland, England, Senegal, Japan, Croatia, Brazil, South Korea, Morocco, Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland.

