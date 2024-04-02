'In The Middle Of Fundraising': Woman Shares First Text She Got On A Dating App

She took to X and shared a screenshot of the chat.

Finding love in the digital age can be a challenge. Dating apps expose us to a wider range of people, but with so many options, true connections feel harder to find. A woman recently shared a story on X (formerly Twitter) about her unusual experience on a dating app. The user, Priscilla, from Bengaluru, created a profile on a dating application and was taken aback by the first message she received from a man.

She took to X and shared a screenshot of the chat window. She wrote, "The first message you get on a dating app in Bengaluru." As per the screenshot, the message reads, "Morning. What you up to?" In another message, he said, "Last few weeks have been super hectic for me as we are in the middle of fundraising."

Since being shared, the post has received a lot of reactions, some of which claim that the man was only wanting to vent. The post has over 71,000 views and over five hundred likes on the microblogging platform.

"Nobody's in the middle of fundraising right now, the VCs r dry," said a user.

"He just wants to rant," commented a person.

"Well he tried to start things up like a startup," remarked another user.

A fourth person wrote, "LOOOOOL. Whatever happened to good old.. hello hi wassup, are u free etc etc. *sigh*"

"Man was looking for investment in dating app," said a person.

"Peak Bengaluru," commented a user.

"This made me laugh. A nice respite in the middle of the hectic day since I'm in the middle of fundraising," said another user.

A few days ago, a woman shared a heartwarming story on X about her positive experience on dating app Bumble. She matched with an orthopaedic specialist. When she mentioned suffering from shoulder and neck pain, he didn't stop at just prescribing medication. This kind-hearted doctor went the extra mile, offering valuable advice to help her prevent future discomfort.

The prescription says "Take tab Mobizox 1-0-0 x 7 days (after food). Tab Pan-40 mg 1-0-0 x 7 days (before food)." Additionally, he recommended "Ointment Flexabenz" for her, telling her to apply it in a single layer rather than rubbing it in. "Apply hot packs too. Maintain posture care," he further said.

Sharing the screenshot from a chat with the orthopaedic specialist, Saniya Dhawan on X wrote, "Matched with an Ortho doctor on Bumble and randomly told him that I am experiencing neck and shoulder pain. He asked me some questions around it and then wrote me a prescription, this is so sweet."