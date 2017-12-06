Sania Mirza's Twitter Q&A: Starring Huma Qureshi, Martina Navratilova

"7 milllliooooonnnnn (sic) of usssssss (sic) Thank you to my Twitter family all the love right back at you. issi khushi mein lets do a Q&A at 6 pm IST .. see you there #Sananswers", she tweeted.
She said, "Shoot away" - opening the door for fans to post questions for her and they did just that.
Fans went all out with questions about Sania's favourite food, TV show, actor, sportsman and more. To everyone's delight, the tennis ace kept her answers candid winning even more love from her fans.
Here are some of the interesting answers from #SanaAnswers.
Her favourite actor:
Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan https://t.co/XFDDx5rlQj— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
Her favourite food got a lot of mentions in the Q&A
Biryani of course https://t.co/DDUA78pDLp— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
Naturally, there were lots of questions about her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and she gladly answered them all.
His most irritating habit:
Too patient https://t.co/ddFNRTgciB— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
His best quality:
Softest heart #sananswershttps://t.co/28eOG72AGk— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
What he hates about her the most:
My impatience #Sananswershttps://t.co/dx9Hx86GSI— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
She also had some pearls of wisdom:
There will always be another chance if you fight for it and you want there to be one #Sananswershttps://t.co/egLQEMEkZQ— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
Believe in yourself .. and believe you deserve the best .. no matter who says what #Sananswershttps://t.co/SJc2TXwoYY— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
She also revealed that "Game of Thrones" is her favourite show and Khaleesi her favourite character. Same girl!
Actor Huma Qureshi, Sania's close friend, also joined the nearly-two-hour-long Q&A and asked her who her favourite Qureshi is.
Hahha I'll give you one guess #Sananswershttps://t.co/UrBv0nVRCB— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
And Tennis legend Martina Navratilova too made an appearance and asked Sania about her waterskiing skills:
Let's just say there is room for improvement https://t.co/REvqf0nKFy— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 6, 2017
Sania Mirza is very active on social media and we're certain this Q&A session has only made her fans love her even more.
