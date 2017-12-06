Sania Mirza's Twitter Q&A: Starring Huma Qureshi, Martina Navratilova

Twitter had many questions about her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik too

Offbeat | | Updated: December 06, 2017 19:56 IST
Sania Mirza held a Twitter Q&A after hitting 7 million followers mark on the micro-blogging website

Celebs like to show their love for fans in many ways. Tennis champion and inspiration to many Sania Mirza indulged her fans with a Q&A session on Twitter after hitting the 7 million followers mark on the micro-blogging platform.

"7 milllliooooonnnnn (sic) of usssssss (sic) Thank you to my Twitter family all the love right back at you. issi khushi mein lets do a Q&A at 6 pm IST .. see you there #Sananswers", she tweeted.

She said, "Shoot away" - opening the door for fans to post questions for her and they did just that.

Fans went all out with questions about Sania's favourite food, TV show, actor, sportsman and more. To everyone's delight, the tennis ace kept her answers candid winning even more love from her fans.

Here are some of the interesting answers from #SanaAnswers.

Her favourite actor:
 
Her favourite food got a lot of mentions in the Q&A
 
Naturally, there were lots of questions about her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and she gladly answered them all.

His most irritating habit:
 
His best quality:
 
What he hates about her the most:
 
She also had some pearls of wisdom:
 
She also revealed that "Game of Thrones" is her favourite show and Khaleesi her favourite character. Same girl!

Actor Huma Qureshi, Sania's close friend, also joined the nearly-two-hour-long Q&A and asked her who her favourite Qureshi is.
 
And Tennis legend Martina Navratilova too made an appearance and asked Sania about her waterskiing skills:
 
Sania Mirza is very active on social media and we're certain this Q&A session has only made her fans love her even more.

