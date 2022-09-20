In Pics: 'Blue Jersey' Of Team India At T20 World Cup Over The Years

Indian Cricket Team has launched its new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

The new jersey for the Indian cricket team has been unveiled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) just days before Team India takes on Australia in a T20I series at home. The jersey is pretty lovely and features both light and dark hues of blue. The design of the shirt is so striking that fans are in awe of it.

The Team India jersey has been the centre of attention for the cricket community and fans for the past 16 years. Indian cricketers are known as "Men in Blue" and "Women in Blue" because of their team's predominately blue uniform.

The India cricket team's uniform has changed quite a bit over time.

Here's a look at the jerseys worn by the India men's national cricket team in each T20 world championship:

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007:

Photo Credit: ICC

The first T20 World Cup was won by Team India in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The championship was held in South Africa, where the arch rivals in cricket India and Pakistan, fought in a thrilling game in the final match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2009:

The 'Men in Blue' had a disappointing trip to the T20 World Cup in 2009. They were eliminated from the England-hosted tournament after loosing three consecutive matches at the Super 8 stage against the West Indies, England, and South Africa.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2010:

Photo Credit: (NDTV.com)

The World Cup was another disaster for India. The team was eliminated following losses to Australia, the West Indies, and Sri Lanka in the Super 8 stage.



ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2012:

Photo Credit: (NDTV.com)

In 2012, despite getting off to a terrific start in the tournament and reaching the Super 8s, India was unable to advance to the semifinals.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2014:

Photo Credit: (AFP Photo)

The "Men in Blue" had a fantastic tournament this time around. In this edition, which was held in Bangladesh in 2014, India was unstoppable. They hadn't lost a game, but they lost the final to Sri Lanka.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016:

Photo Credit: (AFP Photo)

India had a terrible tournament opening, but they quickly recovered and went on to win every game to go to the semifinals. However, they were unable to go to the finals since the West Indies defeated them in the semifinals.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021:

Photo Credit: (AFP Photo)

India, which had already lost its first two T20 World Cup matches, was counting on Afghanistan to win in order to go to the semifinals. Once again, this year's T20 World Cup 2021 saw India eliminated when New Zealand defeated Afghanistan to advance to the semifinals.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022:

Photo Credit: BCCI

The jersey for Team India has been unveiled for the 2022 T20 World Cup. On October 23, India's Super 12 campaign will get underway in Melbourne when they take on Pakistan in Group 2.