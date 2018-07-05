In Odisha, Venomous Black Scorpion Carries Babies On Her Back

The rare visuals were captured in Similipal Tiger Reserve

Offbeat | | Updated: July 05, 2018 15:03 IST
The scorpion was filmed carrying her babies on her back (ANI)

A captivating video has emerged from Odisha's Mayurbhanj where a scorpion can be seen toting her babies on her back.

The rare visuals of the deadly venomous black scorpion were captured in Similipal Tiger Reserve by an animal lover.

"I captured live visuals of a black, giant and poisonous scorpion giving babies. It is very rare," said animal lover Manas Behera.

Interestingly, scorpions are not hatched from eggs like insects. They crawl up to their mother's back and ride there for 10 to 20 days until their outside shell or exoskeleton get hard.

A scorpion can also have as many as 100 babies in a single brood.

In May this year, a snake from the rare ornate flying snake species was rescued from Mayurbhanj's Dhanpur village in Odisha.

Click for more trending news


