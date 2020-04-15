In Mumbai Civic Body's Post, Tulsi Refuses A Home Tour. Kyunki Lockdown

The BMC shared a clip from popular show 'Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took Instagram users on a trip down memory lane this morning when they shared a clip from the opening song of Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to drive home a point about social distancing. The popular show, which turned Union Minister Smriti Irani into a household name for her role as Tulsi Virani, ended over a decade ago, but fans still remember the title song which begins with Tulsi inviting viewers into her home.

In 2020, however, Tulsi is not letting anyone inside, thanks to the coronavirus lockdown. In the civic body's post, the opening sequence of the show's title song has been played in reverse, so it begins with Tulsi greeting viewers with a namaste before shutting the door.

The BMC's post comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus till May 3. During the lockdown, citizens have been asked to stay indoors to practise social distancing and avoid stepping out, unless it is for essentials.

"'Kyunki Saans Bhi Bahut Smart Thi.' She refused the home tour to any visitors, for the safety of her family members during the lockdown," wrote the BMC while sharing the video.

Since being posted online, the creative coronavirus advisory has been viewed over 17,000 times on the photo and video sharing platform, collecting a ton of compliments. "Hats off to the creative minds," wrote one person in the comments section, while another said: "Amazing creativity."

It also impressed Smriti Irani, who reposted it on Instagram urging people to stay indoors.

"Saas ho ya Bahu stay at home and keep your loved ones safe," wrote the Union Minister while sharing the video.

What do you think of the BMC's post? Let us know using the comments section.