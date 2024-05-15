In Legal Fight Over $1.3 Billion Lottery Jackpot, US Winner's Family Accuses Him Of Misleading Them

A lottery recipient finds himself entangled in a family dispute.

An American man who won a $1.35 billion (Rs 11246.85 Crore) lottery jackpot is suing the mother of his child for allegedly breaching a non-disclosure agreement by telling his family about his newfound wealth, according to The Daily Beast. The man, who has not been publicly identified, claims that the woman violated the agreement by informing his father, sister, and stepmother about his winnings. He is seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

The woman, identified in court documents as "Sara Smith," denies the allegations and says that the man himself told his family about the win. Her lawyers argue that this disclosure invalidates the lawsuit.

"I told him... 'You are not the son I knew,'" the winner's father, a retired police chief in his 70s, wrote in a sworn declaration filed Friday in Portland, Maine, federal court and obtained by The Daily Beast.

The man won the Mega Millions jackpot last year and opted to receive his winnings in a lump sum of $723 million. He had reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement with Smith, which stated that she could not reveal his winnings until their child turns 18.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine, making it the fourth-largest lottery payout in US history.

This is not the first time someone has won such a huge amount in the lottery in the US. Last month, Cheng Saephan, a 46-year-old immigrant from Laos battling cancer, defied the odds by winning a staggering $1.3 billion on the Powerball lottery. Officials confirmed Mr Saephan purchased the winning ticket for the April 7th draw in Portland, Oregon.

Choosing to prioritise financial security, Mr. Saephan opted for the lump sum payout of $422 million after taxes, which he plans to share equally with his wife and a close friend. This win marks a life-altering turn of fortune for Saephan and his loved ones.