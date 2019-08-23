In First Job Ad 25 Years Ago, Jeff Bezos Sought 'Talented' Co-Workers

Take a look at the first job listing Jeff Bezos posted for Amazon.

This morning, Amazon founder and the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, shared the first job ad he posted 25 years ago. When the job listing was posted to a public message board on August 22, 1994, Mr Bezos hadn't even hadn't even settled on the name 'Amazon' yet. It is today the world's most valuable publicly-traded company which employs over 6 lakh people. The listing, as a consequence, simply reads: "Well-capitalised start-up seeks extremely talented C/C++/Unix developers to help pioneer commerce on the internet."

"You should have a BS, MS, or PhD in Computer Science or the equivalent. Top-notch communication skills are essential. Familiarity with web servers and HTML would be helpful but is not necessary," the message further notes.

At the time he posted this job ad, Mr Bezos had just quit his well-paying job to start an e-commerce company, reports CNBC.

Sharing the message on Instagram, Mr Bezos wrote: "I posted our first job opening 25 years ago today, when I hadn't even settled on the name Amazon yet. Feels like yesterday." He ended his caption with the hashtag #gratitude.

According to Business Insider, the role was eventually filled by Shel Kaphan, who left Amazon after five years.

Mr Bezos' throwback picture, meanwhile, has collected over 50,000 'likes' in a matter of hours, along with a number of comments.

"Who would've thought that after 25 years you will become 2 times richer than the person who created the OS of the computer that you were using," wrote one person in the comments section. "So inspiring!" said another.

