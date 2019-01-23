In Adorable Clip, Chimp Imitates Breeders, Cleans Her Enclosure

A video from China shows a chimpanzee cleaning her enclosure with a broom

A video going viral online shows a chimpanzee cleaning her enclosure with a broom - thanks to something she saw her breeders do. The video was shot in a zoo in China's Shenyang City, in the Liaoning province - and it's now making netizens go "aww".

"One day we found she stared at us cleaning and then we observed that she imitated us to clean the room with a broom seriously. She even cleaned the corners carefully," Wang Jingjing, a breeder with the zoo, told CGTN.

"There are dried leaves in the pavilion of primates, which were collected after the fall. First, we want to imitate its living environment in the wild and second the tree leaves can help reduce the odor inside," Mr Wang said.

Watch the adorable clip below:

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 60,000 views on Facebook, along with another 11,000 on Instagram.

"That's so sweet," writes one person in the comments section. "She's cleaning better than me," laughs another.

According to her breeders, the 18-year-old chimpanzee has the IQ of a four-year-old human. Like other chimps, she too loves to imitate humans.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section below.