In A First, Belgian Man Convicted Of 'Sexism In A Public Place'

The unnamed man was stopped in June 2016 for jaywalking and told the female police officer that her job did not suit women.
"Shut your mouth, I don't talk to women, being a police officer is not a job for women," New York Times reported the man as saying. The officer immediately arrested him and filed charges. There were other police officers at the scene - all men - but the man directed his comments only at the woman officer.
He was convicted of a "serious violation of the dignity of the person because of her sex."
CommentsThe Guardian quoted Gilles Blondeau, a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office, as saying.
In 2014, Belgium passed a law against sexism in a public place following outrage over a documentary called Femme De La Rue, or Woman Of The Street, that exposed the harassment faced daily by women on the streets of Brussels. According to the BBC, the law condemns any act or statement meant to "express contempt," that considers a person inferior due to their gender. This is the first conviction under that groundbreaking law.
Click for more trending news