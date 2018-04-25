Imran Khan's Marriage In Trouble, Say Reports, After Pet Dogs' 'Ghar Wapsi' Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan married spiritual guide Bushra Maneka in February. This is his third marriage.

Share EMAIL PRINT Imran Khan married his spiritual guide Bushra Maneka in February. This is his third marriage. New Delhi: Is Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's marriage in trouble, again?



Third time's not quite the charm for Imran Khan, news reports from Pakistan seem to suggest. An Urdu newspaper reports that Mr Khan's third wife Bushra Maneka - also his spiritual guide - moved out of their home in Lahore nearly a month ago. What fueled speculation was the return of the politician's pet dogs - who were reportedly banished from their home by his new wife.



quoted an Urdu daily as reporting that the couple's domestic dispute stemmed from the presence of Ms Maneka's son, from her previous marriage, in the couple's home. It was agreed before their marriage that no one from Ms Maneka's family would stay for long periods at Bani Gala, the couple's home, but the presence of her son Khawar Fareen Maneka from her first husband "irked" Mr Khan, Daily Ummat reported.



"Looks like all is not well between Khan Shahab and his 3rd begum," noted one person. "If true, this would be catastrophic during elections" tweeted another.



Pakistani journalist Omar Quraishi was the only one to shut down the rumours on social media, tweeting: "Am told by a source close to the parties concerned that the report about Bushra Maneka leaving Imran Khan's home and going to her mother's home because of a dispute is incorrect and without any basis."



PTI posted these pictures of the simple ceremony, held at Bushra Maneka's brother's home in Lahore.

Wishing Chairman @ImranKhanPTI and his wife a happy married life . May Allah bless the couple. #MubarakImranKhanpic.twitter.com/BYHQ9CCaA8 — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 18, 2018



Mr Khan married his first wife Jemima Goldsmith in 1995. That marriage ended ended in divorce after nine years in 2004. The couple have two sons, who live with Ms Goldsmith in the United Kingdom.



The 65-year-old former cricket captain's second marriage to Reham Khan, a television anchor, lasted barely 10 months.



Bushra Maneka, who is in her 40s, is from the Wattoo clan, of which the Manekas are a sub-clan. She was earlier married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad, the Dawn newspaper reported.



