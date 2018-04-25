Imran Khan's Marriage In Trouble, Says Report. Twitter Amused, Has Advice

According to Urdu newspaper Daily Ummat, the reason behind the fight was Bushra's son overstaying his welcome at Imran Khan's home in Islamabad.
Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, married Bushra Maneka in February.
Before their wedding, the couple had reportedly agreed that no one from Bushra Maneka's family would stay at Bani Gala, the former cricketer's sprawling home. The presence of Bushra Maneka's son from his former husband Khawar Fareed Maneka, however, annoyed Imran Khan, the daily reported.
Imran Khan's pet dogs, earlier expelled from his home on account of his new wife considering them an interruption in her religious activities, are also reportedly back.
As soon as the rumours of the fight broke out, Twitter users readily provided marriage advice and also showed concern.
"When Khan accepts a divorcee for a wife, why doesn't he accept her children as his own?, writes a user.
"Will Imran ever find true love?," asks a user on Twitter.
#BushraManika returns maternal home!- Mona Alam (@MonaAlamm) April 24, 2018
"presence of Maneka's son from his former husband, Khawar Fareed Maneka irked #ImranKhan "
When Khan accepts a divorcee for a wife, why doesn't he accept her children as his own? https://t.co/dLoaV4O7Eb
"I hereby offer to adopt all Imran Khan's dogs so he's able to have a happier marriage with his current wife," tweeted another user.
Will Imran ever find true love? https://t.co/BsiqqYYI4f- Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) April 25, 2018
On hearing Mrs Khan stomped off and Doggy Khans moved back in having been formally expelled with their dog bones wrapped up in Biriyani flavouring.Commentshttps://t.co/Xet5xafP2O- Dr Rita Pal (@dr_rita39) April 24, 2018
Mr Khan's first wife was Jemima Goldsmith. They married in 1995 and divorced after nine years. His second marriage with Reham Khan, then a TV anchor, which lasted barely 10 months.
Bushra Maneka, who is in her 40s, is from the Wattoo clan, of which the Manekas are a sub-clan. She was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad, the Dawn newspaper had earlier reported.