Imran Khan Marries Spiritual Adviser In Third Marriage

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan marries Bushra Maneka Bushra Maneka, who is in her 40s, is a spiritual guide This is Mr Khan's third marriage after Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan



Khan, a cricketer turned politician, married Bushra Bibi (also known as Pinki Pir) in a simple ceremony held in Lahore yesterday, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.



He said the marriage ceremony was held at Maneka's brother's residence in Lahore.

Reports of his marriage has been doing the rounds since January. Last month he made headlines after asking his supporters in a tweet to pray he finds "personal happiness which, except for a few years, I have been deprived of", following still unverified claims he had married his spiritual advisor.



Khan has previously referred to Watto, a mother of five, as his 'spiritual adviser' and someone whose guidance he valued.



Mr Khan had first tied the knot with Jemima Goldsmith in 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years in 2004. His second marriage was with Reham Khan, then a TV anchor, which lasted barely 10 months.



Bushra Maneka, who is in her 40s, is from the Wattoo clan, of which the Manekas are a sub-clan. She was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad, the Dawn newspaper reported.



