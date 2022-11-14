''Impress Yourself'': Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation Is All About Self-Love And Acceptance

Netizens resonated with his post and reacted with enthusiasm

The Twitter handle of Mahindra Group Chairman and one of India's biggest business tycoons, Anand Mahindra, is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. He also imparts important life lessons to his 10 million followers on Twitter with his 'Monday Motivation. As the week starts, all of us are in need of some motivation for the workdays ahead and Mr Mahindra's tweet will surely stimulate you. This time, he shared a thought-provoking quote from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, along with a lesson in self-love and acceptance.

"Care about what other people think and you will always be their prisoner," read the picture quote attributed to Lao Tzu. "Go to work today to achieve your own goals. Impress yourself much harder than impressing others. #MondayMotivation" Anand Mahindra wrote while sharing the quote.

See the tweet here:

Go into work today to achieve your own goals. Impress yourself…it's much harder than impressing others. #MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/UM996JqHpS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 14, 2022

Mr Mahindra's post emphasises the fact that people should be honest about their true selves instead of living a life to make others happy. One cannot truly love oneself if one is constantly trying to impress others.

Posted this morning, the inspiring post has garnered more than 3,000 likes and close to 400 retweets. Social media users resonated with his post and reacted with enthusiasm. "That's my way of living, wholesome. Thank you, a ton, for having my back. Timely reminder," one user wrote. Another wrote, ''Wonderful Message Sir on this beginning of the week. You always source of inspiration to us.'' A third said, ''Sir I will imbibe it to core of heart. You summarise life in a line. True keep motivating.''

Previously, he had shared another inspiring post, appreciating polling officials trekking in the snow in Himachal Pradesh. The post came after the elections were held for 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly on November 12. The video shared by Mr Mahindra showed polling officials in heavy winter clothing, carrying equipment and trekking on the slopes of a snow-capped mountain.

Featured Video Of The Day 6 Dead In Suicide Bombing At Istanbul Shopping Street, Many Injured