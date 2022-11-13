Anand Mahindra Praises Polling Officers In Himachal Pradesh Who Trekked In Snow

Officials walk on thick snow on their way back from a polling booth in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a post on polling officials trekking in the snow in Himachal Pradesh. This comes after the elections were held for 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly on November 12.

The GIF shared by Mr Mahindra on Twitter shows polling officials in heavy winter clothing, carrying equipment and trekking on the slopes of a snow-capped mountain. One can't help but notice only snow all around them. The video of these hardworking officers was originally shared by news agency ANI. The officers were returning back from Chasak Batori polling station in Bharmaur Assembly Constituency in Pangi area of Chamba district. They walked around 15 kilometers in snow for six hours.

Election officials trekking 15 Km in snow to get to a polling station in Himachal at 12k ft Images like this do much better than words in demonstrating our Democracy in Action! pic.twitter.com/bjq0mb0iWR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 13, 2022

The post by Mr Mahindra stunned the internet users and garnered over 6,000 likes and over 650 retweets. Several took to the microblogging site to express the hardwork and dedication of the officials on duty.

"Their efforts are worth appreciating.There are people who don't go to vote on booths next door, here we have dedicated Govt.officials walking Distances in Snow for smooth conduct of election.Long live such tribe," said one user.

A second user said, "Absolutely Astounding. Essence of Democracy"

However, some users were miffed by successive governments. "One way to look at it as the officer's were great, but one other way to look at it as it's a complete failure of govts from past 75 years, those did not provide road facilities to people of village," added a second user.

