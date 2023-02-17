IMF's Gita Gopinath Reveals 'The Best Way To Work', Internet Agrees

Ms Gopinath's tweet garnered more than 5,211 likes and over 319,000 views.

The Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Gita Gopinath, is an avid social media user. She frequently updates her Twitter followers with her day-to-day meetings with ministers, diplomats and famous personalities. Sometimes, Ms Gopinath also shares some lighter moments of her life, and this time, the 50-year-old revealed the "best way to work" according to her.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Ms Gopinath shared a picture of her dog sitting beside her laptop. In the caption of the post, which has accumulated thousands of likes and views, she simply wrote, "The best way to work".

Internet users were quick to react to Ms Gopinath's tweet. "Maybe the only right way to work!!!" wrote one user. "How I wish the pets take the meetings on our behalf while we rest!" jokingly said another.

A third user commented, "A watchdog in true sense the way he is starring". A fourth simply added, "Motivation Booster!"

Since being shared, Ms Gopinath's tweet garnered more than 5,211 likes and over 319,000 views.

Meanwhile, last year, the 50-year-old even gave a sneak peek from her Singapore trip. She revealed that she visited hawker centres in Singapore and tried the native fruit Durian, which is one of the world's smelliest fruit. She described the notorious Asian fruit as "very unique".

Gita Gopinath served as chief economist of the IMF between 2019 and 2022. Earlier this year, Ms Gopinath took on the role of the IMF's first deputy managing director (FDMD).

Before her career in the IMF, Ms Gopinath was the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies, and Economics at Harvard University's economics department (2005-22).

