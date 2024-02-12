''Ideal Hospetal'': Amul's Adorable Doodle For Ratan Tata's Upcoming Animal Hospital

The hospital is being constructed for Rs 165 crore and will offer top-notch healthcare services

Daiyy brand Amul is known for creating unique graphics and posters on trending news and topics across the world. From sports to entertainment and global news, the brand covers it all. Keeping up with the tradition, Amul shared an adorable doodle to give a shout-out to industrialist Ratan Tata's upcoming state-of-the-art veterinary hospital in Mumbai. Ratan Tata, whose fondness for dogs is well known, recently announced his dream project of opening a world-class animal hospital in Mumbai, leaving internet users delighted.

''Ratan Tata's pet project of animals' hospital to come up!'' Amul wrote in an Instagram post along with the doodle. In the doodle, the Amul girl is dressed as a nurse, and Mr Tata is shown taking care of a dog.

See the post here:

Notably, Tata Trusts announced the ambitious venture on Thursday. The hospital, to be located in Mahalaxmi, is a first-of-its-kind and spans over 98,000-square-foot, across 5 floors with a capacity of over 200 beds. It is being constructed for Rs 165 crore and will offer top-notch healthcare services. The team is led by Thomas Heathcote, a British veterinarian who has relocated to Mumbai for this cause. The Small Animal Hospital will be inaugurated in the first week of March.

Reacting to Amul's post one user wrote, ''Thank you, Ratan Tata, for giving our furry friends a place to heal and thrive!''

Another commented, ''Amazing! Ratan Tata's love for animals shines through in this wonderful initiative!'' A third added, ''This is so amazing. As usual Hats off to the creative team of Amul.'' A fourth said, ''Good Samaritan, good 'pet-aritan'. The legend, Tata.''

Mr Tata's fondness for dogs is well known, as he often posts pictures with his furry friends on Instagram, and regularly gives a shoutout for a dog up for adoption. He also has a story highlight on Instagram named after his late pet dog Tito. In addition, the global headquarters of Tata Group has a special kennel dedicated to stray dogs living around the area.