ICYMI: What Rahul Gandhi And Others Shared On Pet Day

A picture shared by Rahul Gandhi on National Pet Day 2021.

National Pet Day is celebrated every year on April 11. Like the name suggests, it is a day dedicated to the special bond between humans and their pets. National Pet Day is celebrated with great fanfare on social media. On this day, a number of celebrities share posts dedicated to their furry friends. Yesterday, therefore, Instagram and Twitter were full of adorable posts featuring cats and dogs and other pet animals.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a throwback picture on the occasion of National Pet Day. The picture shows Rahul Gandhi as a child, along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The two were photographed walking their pet dogs. "Learn how to love from your pets - unconditionally, unabashedly and unfiltered," he captioned the throwback picture.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Instagram on National Pet Day. She shares two pics of her pet dog, Lola, writing: "That's Lola refusing to go for a walk. What is one supposed to do when she makes such cute faces."

Samantha Akkineni, Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat were among the celebrities who shared #NationalPetDay posts for their pets.

Samantha Akkineni celebrated National Pet Day by sharing a photo and video of her dog, Hash, sleeping on husband Naga Chaitanya's shoulder. "He walked into our lives with that adorable face ,wiggling that cute little bum and has filled our days with snuggles, compassion and absolute LOVE," the actress wrote.

Pulkit Samrat, proud dad to a husky named Drogo, shared a picture with the pooch on Instagram. "The Bad Buoyz Club," he captioned the pic. Drogo is a regular feature on the actor's Instagram feed and even has his own Instagram account with nearly 10,000 to his name.

Director and choreographer Farah Khan, meanwhile, shared a National Pet Day post with humorous twist. "Apparently its #siblingday today!" sharing a pic of her three children with the family's pet dog, Smoochy.

Actress Richa Chadha delighted fans by sharing a picture with her pet cat, Kamli. The pic is a throwback from last year, when the Fukrey actress had also used it to wish Kamli a Happy Daughter's Day.

Happy Pet Day from Kamli Chadha. pic.twitter.com/WWv08mfsdZ — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 11, 2021

How did you celebrate National Pet Day? Let us know using the comments section.