ICYMI: Here's Indira Gandhi's Letter To JRD Tata

Indira Gandhi wrote a letter to JRD Tata in 1973.

A copy of a letter written by former prime minister Indira Gandhi to industrialist JRD Tata has surfaced on Twitter, thanks to RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka. Mr Goenka shared a photo the letter on the microblogging platform earlier this week, describing the exchange as "sheer class".

In the letter, dated July 5, 1973, Indira Gandhi thanked JRD Tata - or "Jeh", as she addressed him - for a gift of perfumes. "I am thrilled with the perfumes. Thank you so much," she wrote, adding: "I don't normally use perfume and am so cut off from the 'chic' world that I do not even know these, but will certainly experiment with them."

"Please do not hesitate to write or to come see me when you want to convey any views - favourable or critical," the former prime minister further wrote. She concluded her note with good wishes to Mr Tata and his wife, Thelma Vicaji Tata.

A very personal letter exchange between a powerful Prime Minister and a giant industrialist. Sheer class !

The letter has created quite a stir on Twitter, racking up thousands of 'likes' and comments from people remembering Indira Gandhi.

One Twitter user, Dr Nilima Srivastava, shared a black and white picture of Indira Gandhi sitting on a stool during a press conference. "As a very young woman I travelled with her in Lucknow, in an open jeep, simple Tussar silk Saree, naturally rosy cheeks and so warm, held me lightly so I wouldn't fall," Dr Srivastava recalled.

As was her press conferences. Sitting on a stool with a cushion on it. As a very young woman I travelled with her in Lucknow, in an open jeep, simple Tussar silk Saree, naturally rosy cheeks and so warm, held me lightly so I wouldn't fall.

Another remarked that Mr Tata had been a prolific letter-writer who "corresponded regularly with his family, colleagues, associates and to contemporary leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, among others."

JRD Tata was a prolific writer of letters, often in his own hand. He corresponded regularly with his family, colleagues, associates and to contemporary leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, among others.

A Twitter user pointed out that JRD Tata had once said in an interview that his efforts to discuss the economic policy with the Gandhis had been politely rebuffed.

JRD had once remarked: Many times I tried to raise the issue of controlling population with her but she used to show her disinterest by starting to open envelopes or glancing thru her mails. That used to be her signal to me to shut up or change topic

In his 1986 interview with India Today, Mr Tata had said that Ms Gandhi would begin doodling when he brought up a topic she did not want to discuss. "Yes, she doodled. Doodling I didn't mind so much. She started picking up envelopes, cutting open the envelopes and pulling out letters. It was a polite indication that she was bored," he said, though he described their relationship as "very friendly".