'I Was Called A Slow Learner': Award-Winning Photographer Recounts His Journey

Varun Aditya won the National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year award in 2016.

In 2016, Varun Aditya's photograph of a snake won him the the first prize at the prestigious National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year. But the journey from a "slow learner" at school to an award-winning photographer was not an easy one for Varun, as he recounts in his post for 'Humans of Bombay'.

In his account, Varun recalls that he was never really happy at school. "I was cornered and called a 'defaulter' and 'slow learner'- it made me really under-confident," says the self-taught photographer. "I preferred to open my encyclopaedias, stare at the photographs and picture myself at all those places."

He says that his parents never stressed about grades or forced him to score well. "Rather, on a trip to Shimla, dad asked me if I wanted to become a bird watcher. Ever since, I've been hooked onto travelling- photography entered my life much later," he says.

In 2011, when DSLR cameras were all the rage, Varun had begun clicking photos using his iPhone and wanted to buy one. He began to skip meals and saved 300 pounds in three months. With a little help from his parents, he then bought a DSLR camera. "The day I got it, I bunked class and visited parks all over London. I felt such a rush-I hardly went to Uni after that."

As he slowly began to share photographs on social media, Varun also told his parents that he wanted to pursue photography professionally. The announcement came just after he had finished his MBA, and they were initially a little skeptical as pursuing photography professionally is expensive.

In 2013, Varun won a National Geographic contest and got to visit Panama and Costa Rica with American photographer Michael Melford. After that, his parents began to support his career choice. They even took out a loan to help him out - one that he is still repaying.

"Later in 2016, I won the Nat Geo Photograph of the Year and that's when I got the confidence to start teaching," says the wildlife photographer. "For me, it's never been about the money. I just wanted to make the world fall in love with nature the way I had."

Since being shared by Humans of Bombay, Varun Aditya's story has gone viral online with nearly 60,000 'likes' and over 600 comments on Instagram. Many praised his hard work and dedication in the comments section.

"Such an inspiration for me," wrote one person in the comments section.

"He succeeded because he was passionate about photography and never gave up," said another.