'I Look...': Elon Musk On Childhood Pic Of Himself

The picture of "Baby Elon" has gone viral on social media.

Billionaire Elon Musk has been making headlines ever since he took control of the social media platform Twitter. The richest man in the world keeps on updating his followers and supporters about his life, work and new changes coming to his various companies. A photo of "Baby Elon" recently went viral on the microblogging site and the internet cannot get enough of it. Not only this, Mr Musk reacted to the same and said that he looks "insane".

The photo was shared by a user who goes by the name K10 on Twitter. In the very old sepia picture, the billionaire is seen smiling with a shine in his eyes. It seems that Mr Musk was just 7-12 months old when the picture was clicked.

I look insane lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2023

"The baby that would become the Inventor of the Car Fart, aim for Mars, & make Electric Cars an everyday sight seen on roads around the World .. Elon Baby," reads the caption of the post.

"I look insane lol," said Mr Musk.

Since being shared, the post has amassed 1.5 million views and over seven thousand likes.

"Noooo!!! Too cute!!!" remarked another person.

Another user said, "Nothings changed but I like it."

"Definitely not insane, it's a cute pic," stated a person.

"Untrue! Rays of light poured forth from those eyes!" said another user.

"He looks like someone who knows one day he'll be the richest man in the world!" added a person.

Another internet user said, "Haha. You look overwhelmed + blissful."

Meanwhile, Mr Musk sued the elite law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to recover most of a $90 million fee it received from Twitter for defeating his bid to walk away from his $44 billion buyout of the social media company.

The complaint by Musk's X Corp, which owns Twitter, was filed on Wednesday in the California Superior Court in San Francisco. The billionaire accused Wachtell of exploiting Twitter by accepting, in the final days before October 27, 2022, buyout closed, huge "success" fees doled out by departing Twitter executives who were grateful that Mr Musk would be forced to close.