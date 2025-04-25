"I Lied On CV, Got Promoted": Reddit User's Confession Sparks Debate Online

A Reddit user's confession about lying on his CV has gone viral, sparking a heated discussion online about work ethics. In his post, the user, who goes by zaenova on the platform, revealed that he had no real experience but claimed to be a “coding wizard” on his CV. He said that this single lie landed him a job and even earned him a promotion. However, he admitted he regrets lying as now he's stuck in what he described as a “never-ending cycle of Google starches and caffeine-fuelled coding sessions”.

In his post, titled ‘I once lied on my CV. I got the job and got promoted', the Redditor detailed the pressure he now lives with. “My browser history is a treasure trove of "how to fix syntax errors" and "what does this error message mean?" he wrote. He revealed that he learned to code on the job, his colleagues think he's a genius “but really, I'm just good at hiding my panic,” he said.

When his colleagues ask him to explain his code, the user said that he launches into a “confident-sonding jargon-filled monologue, hoping they'll get lost in the technical mambo-jumbo”. “The best part? I got a promotion and a raise, which basically translates to ‘we're paying you more to keep pretending you're good at this, '” the user concluded.

Since being shared, the post has gone viral, triggering a debate about work ethics. While some empathised with the Reddit user, others were, however, less forgiving.

“Pretending or not, you are doing your job and deserve this promotion,” wrote one user. “This is actually wild bc like… ur living proof that most ppl are just wingin it anyway. the fact that u pulled it off and even got promoted means u clearly adapt fast af. but i get the burnout from constantly feelin like u gotta keep up the act. u def gotta start building real confidence now tho or u gonna spiral from stress. learn as u go but also start owning the skills u picked up, u earned that title even if it started w a lil lie,” commented another.

Also Read | "I Save Rs 1 Lakh A Month": Bengaluru Woman's Post Detailing Her Spending Habits Goes Viral

“Honestly, you're not any different from any other programmer. Even programmers with 10+ years of experience have history logs looking about the same. You're doing fine. Keep up the good work,” expressed a third user.

However, one Redditor wrote, “You are a disgrace, and I am not even joking when I say it. You are taking up the space that somebody who toiled and sweated to prepared for the role. All the "self-empowering" people cheering you on are missing the point. There is only a finite number of positions available. The role you are occupying could have been the break somebody who had spent years preparing for it was looking for. At the same time you are contributing to the problem of CV-padders and CV-liars who make outstanding CVs appear not so great in comparison. Because it normalizes the CVs with "6 years of experience" with people like you who are just winging it.”

“It shows how stupid recruiters and employers are. Anyway, good on you for gaming the system,” commented another.