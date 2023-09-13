Watch: Son Welcomes Stepfather With Heartfelt Speech At Mother's Wedding

Jordan stole the show at his mother's wedding with a sweet best man speech.

A video has gone viral on the internet, showcasing an outstanding best man speech given by a teenager at a wedding. The speech was delivered by the bride's son, whose name is Jordan, who was also the best man for the groom, Vinny. The video was posted on Instagram and shows the boy speaking sincerely while his mother and stepfather listen attentively.

The caption on Instagram said, "Son's speech for his mom's wedding: I feel so lucky to stand by Vinny's side as he marries the love of his life, who's actually the first love of my life".

Watch the video here:

In the video, Jordan is seen saying hello to everyone and telling them that he's the son of the bride, the best man for the groom, and now he's also the groom's stepson. He goes on to say that he feels really fortunate because Vinny, the groom, is marrying the person he first loved, which is Jordan's mom.

Jordan also added some humour to the heartfelt speech, prompting laughter from those attending the wedding.

The video has become a viral sensation on social media, with over 1 million views and over 85,000 likes on Instagram.

This speech has captured the hearts of many on the internet, with numerous individuals leaving affectionate comments on the social media post.

"The kid is beyond his years and has a future in speechwriting. That wasn't just beyond beautiful and heartfelt; it was funny! That is one of the hardest things to do in a speech: make everyone laugh and cry in the same speech. What a kid," commented one user.

"The beautiful look from mom when she saw her son start to read out what he wrote... The huge smile that came right after he said, Even though we argue about who loves who more, the love between this mother and her hilariously loving son is palpable," wrote a user.