'I Cook, Eat My Food': Chef Vikas Khanna's Shirtless Photo Flaunting Abs Is Viral

Culinary craftsmanship takes centre stage when Vikas Khanna steps into the kitchen. Renowned as a chef, restaurateur, and Master Chef judge, he is celebrated for crafting delectable cuisines. Having hosted events for global leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Barack Obama, Chef Khanna is no stranger to culinary grandeur. However, this time, his latest Instagram post has captured public attention not for his culinary skills, but for a shirtless picture that has turned heads and ignited a buzz among the netizens.

In the picture, the chef can be seen flaunting his six-pack abs and toned physique sans any shirt. The chef can be seen wearing a pair of black joggers, and a backpack on his shoulders.

I cook & eat my food. ❤️Indian home cooking. https://t.co/uOhMVA3Z5K — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 18, 2024

Reposting Chef Khanna's picture on X, author Ruchi Kokcha wrote, "Look like chef Vikas Khanna doesn't eat what he cooks." The comment caught the attention of the talented chef.

Responding to her post, the chef asserted that he does eat what he cooks. However, the secret to his physique was home-cooked Indian meals. "I cook and eat my food. Indian home cooking," he wrote.

Netizens were quick to react to Vikas Khanna and Ruchi Kokcha's fun banter. Reacting to Vikas Khanna and Ruchi Kokcha's friendly banter. A user joked, "One Vikas Khanna picture a day keeps sadness away," another user commented, "It needs more immense hard work along with food that he eats for such a fit body. Keep smiling and shining super chef." Agreeing with Chef's comment, a third user wrote, "Home-cooked food is the best."



