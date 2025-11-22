"I Almost Dropped Out": African Student Shares Challenges He Faced At IIT Bombay

Many students dream of studying at a top institute, but the real experience can be very different from what they imagine. An African student's story from IIT Bombay has now offered a simple and honest look at what it truly feels like to study far from home, face new challenges, and grow in a completely different environment.

Wizha S Sichilindi, an international student at IIT Bombay, shared his experiences on Instagram. He explained that his first semester proved extremely challenging and left him mentally shaken. He said he briefly considered dropping out but then reminded himself that the stakes were high. He wrote that he had no idea he was entering such a challenging situation.

Sichilindi described his experience as a paradox. While everything seemed more difficult than he expected, he gradually found some moments of peace as he adjusted to the new environment.

Over time, Sichilindi noticed that most students on campus displayed a deep curiosity and a desire to learn. He sensed this in the questions asked in class, the conversations during meals, and the small group discussions.

Sichilindi also explained that life at IIT Bombay is not limited to studies. Contrary to his perceptions, many students are actively involved in arts, music, sports, and various community activities. He mentioned about cultural understanding, saying that meeting one person cannot define an entire culture.

Social Media Reaction

His post received an overwhelming response. Many viewers appreciated him for sharing his experiences. Several international students said they saw a reflection of their own struggles and experiences in Sichilindi's story.

One user commented, "That's my dream , I am working hard for the entrance exam , let us meet next year."

Another user noted, "This guy here.... is a gem."

"Keep going, you are living the dream of thousands," added a third user.