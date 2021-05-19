Hyderabad Engineer Bags Job At Microsoft With Rs 2 Crore Package

A Hyderabad-based engineer has landed a job at Microsoft with a package of Rs 2 crore.

A Hyderabad-based software engineer has landed a job with multinational tech giant Microsoft for a whopping annual salary of Rs 2 crore. Deepthi Narkuti has been selected as a Software Development Engineer, Grade-2 Group at the organisation. According to a report by The Hans India, Deepthi will be working at the company's headquarters in Seattle, USA. She holds an MS in Computers from the University of Florida and was one among the 300 candidates who were offered a job by Microsoft. She received the highest package among those selected by the organisation.

In a testament to her skills, Deepthi had received multiple offers from several AAA-rated companies in the US even before she completed her post-graduation, the report said. Among the various companies that arrived at the university for placements, Amazon and Goldman Sachs also offered Deepthi a job.

Deepthi, who began her work at Microsoft on May 17, has previously worked with JP Morgan as a software engineer. She joined the American investment bank after completing her Bachelors in Technology. She obtained her graduate degree from the Osmania College of Engineering in Hyderabad. Her father is a forensic expert in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

Following a three-year stint in JP Morgan, Deepthi resigned from her job to pursue higher studies. The University of Florida also offered a scholarship to pursue her Masters.

On her LinkedIn profile, Deepthi has shared her love for working on real-time projects. “I strongly believe that technology can greatly help in solving day-to-day problems, thereby creating a significant impact in transforming the lives of the people,” she wrote.

Explaining her skills, she added, “I have hands-on experience with Agile Scrum Methodology, Full Stack Applications, System Design, RDBMS, NoSQL, Object-oriented programming and Automation tools such as Jenkins, Git, Cucumber, Selenium, JIRA, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure Cloud.”

During her free time, Deepthi likes to work on “personal projects providing creative solutions to day-to-day problems”, she said on her profile.