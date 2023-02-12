Hug Day 2023: How Hugging Can Make You Happier

Tension tends to build up in our muscles when we get stressed. (Representational)

A simple hug is the sweetest expression of love which can melt anyone. Every year, the sixth day of the Valentine's Week celebrates the power of this gesture. On February 12, couples often give a hug to each other and strengthen their bond. A hug allows you to express your love and care for someone without uttering a single word.

If your partner is going through tough times, then there is nothing better than offering a comforting hug. When your relationship is strained, you can always go ahead and warp your arms around that special person. A tight hug is something that can do wonders and this simple gesture can help you win someone's heart.

The benefits of hugging are not limited to just feeling comforted or loved, it can also be good for your physical and mental health. Below are some benefits of hugging which will give you more reasons to give and receive more hugs this Valentine's Week.

Stress reliever

Hugging someone you adore can decrease the level of a hormone called cortisol, which is released when we are stressed. When cortisol level goes down it makes us feel calm and relaxed, So, whenever you feel heavy, just go and hug someone.

Relaxes muscles

Tension tends to build up in our muscles when we get stressed. Hugging someone helps relax the muscles by improving blood circulation. The gesture can also provide relief from pain.

Eases anxiety

While a hug feels good for everyone, it can be more beneficial for those with low self-esteem. A study published in the Psychological Science journal showed that hugs can help reduce worry and also make us feel valued.

Makes you happier

A hug definitely brings a smile on our face. This may be due to the release of a chemical called oxytocin or the cuddle hormone, which makes us feel happier when we hug someone or sit close to someone special.

Can help connect better

Scientists have also found that humans, besides communicating verbally, can express a range of emotions through touch, which includes hugging. So, if you want to strengthen your connection, make sure to give a tight hug.

