How To Ask A Woman Out On A Date: A Lesson For Men Courtesy Twitter

"Men of Twitter, if you're going to do it, THIS is how you do it," Ms Brockwell says in her tweet. A screenshot of her exchange with the person completes the tweet. Take a look at what their conversation was like:
Men of Twitter, if you're going to do it, THIS is how you do it. pic.twitter.com/t6qa8MUOgw- Holly Brockwell (@holly) January 4, 2018
The exchange didn't quite end there.
Am now trying to fix him up with one of my favourite people. I'm totally telling this story at their wedding- Holly Brockwell (@holly) January 4, 2018
(To be clear on context - this was an out-of-the-blue DM. Usually random DM flirts say something like "UR hot" or worse, send a photo )- Holly Brockwell (@holly) January 5, 2018
Several people have shared their thoughts on Ms Brockwell's tweet and suggestion.
whoah and no bad reaction to your reply? one in a million- Beth (@floatygoat) January 4, 2018
That basic good manners is so refreshing for you is really eye opening. There is so much shitty behaviour I just never see and this really underlines that fact. Thanks for sharing this.- Joshua Garrity (@combinehunter) January 4, 2018
Basic politeness is so rare now warrants a lovely response and twitter post!- Kian Goh (@kiangoh) January 4, 2018
I really stress and fret about asking people out and usually end up not, but if basic good manners is considered exceptional I maybe ought not worry so much. Thanks for sharing this! :)- Adam S. Leslie (@MrAdamSLeslie) January 4, 2018
The fact that this is the bar and that most dudes can't even hit that is so depressing- Harrison G. Pink (@GilesPink) January 4, 2018
god I wish more men were like this- Millie Ryan (@millieryanblog) January 4, 2018
Good god this is so refreshing to see haha!- Clare Dyckhoff (@cdyckhoff) January 4, 2018
It's depressing that such basic politeness is actually a novelty :(- Colin P (@ColinTDF) January 4, 2018
Click for more trending news