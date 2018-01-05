How To Ask A Woman Out On A Date: A Lesson For Men Courtesy Twitter

'Men of Twitter,' take note!

Offbeat | | Updated: January 05, 2018 15:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How To Ask A Woman Out On A Date: A Lesson For Men Courtesy Twitter

"Men of Twitter, if you're going to do it, THIS is how you do it" says the tweet.

Comments
Close [X]
Asking someone out for a coffee and/or a date isn't always the easiest. So one woman's letting men in on one of the nicer ways to do it. Journalist Holly Brockwell recently tweeted a snapshot of her exchange with someone who asked her out. While she said no to the date, she does suggest other men follow suit when asking a woman out. Her tweet is winning major love on the micro-blogging site with over 4,800 'likes' and more than 800 retweets within 19 hours of being posted.

"Men of Twitter, if you're going to do it, THIS is how you do it," Ms Brockwell says in her tweet. A screenshot of her exchange with the person completes the tweet. Take a look at what their conversation was like:
 
The exchange didn't quite end there.
 
Several people have shared their thoughts on Ms Brockwell's tweet and suggestion.
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

datingviral tweetdating tips

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Triple TalaqHot YogaLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsUmar KhalidSouth Africa vs IndiaUS Cuts Aid To Pakistan

................................ Advertisement ................................