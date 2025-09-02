How This American Woman Made Her Desi Husband 'More Indian' Than Ever

An Indian man, Suketu Patel, shared how his American wife, Hallie, helped him reconnect with and proudly embrace his Indian heritage. In a video posted on their joint social media account, 'Half Past Chai', Patel explained that before meeting Hallie, he struggled with his identity while growing up in the United States.

Patel said he tried to fit in by adopting Western ways in high school but felt disconnected from his roots. However, Hallie's genuine curiosity about his culture, asking questions and showing interest in Indian traditions, encouraged him to appreciate and accept who he is. He stated that her support helped him become "more Indian" and comfortable in his own skin.

"Married my best friend for real," he captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has gained significant attention online, resonating with many who praised the couple's story of cultural acceptance and love.

"This is so wholesome!! I hope I make my husband this comfortable to be himself!!" commented a user.

"I think this experience is more universal and isn't discussed enough. You're young enough to lean on your parents/family to embrace & enjoy together. The older you get, the more you realise the importance of where you came from. It gets harder when elders aren't around," wrote another user.

"Hallie is an amazing person for encouraging you to be yourself and embracing your culture. Sometimes our own partners are the ones that make us believe in ourselves and appreciate where we come from," commented a third user.