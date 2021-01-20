How The Internet Reacted To Jack Ma's Reappearance After Months

Jack Ma had 'disappeared' from the public eye for months. (Reuters Image)

Jack Ma, China's most recognizable entrepreneur and the co-founder of Alibaba Group, has resurfaced after months of being out of the public eye. Jack Ma had mysteriously 'disappeared' for months after Beijing's aggressive crackdown on his business empire.

"#JUSTIN: #JackMa not disappear, here we go: Ma just had a video conference with 100 village teachers on Wednesday morning, saying: after #COVID19, we'll meet each other again," tweeted Qingqing Chen, Chief Reporter of Global Times News, a China state-affiliated media on Wednesday.

Ma, who used to be an English teacher and founder of #Alibaba, also gives wishes to village teachers via a video on Wednesday, saying usually the activity is held in Sanya in southern Hainan but this year, due to #Covid19 it has to be done via video conference. pic.twitter.com/yfi7oPB5Sb — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) January 20, 2021

On Wednesday morning, the Alibaba and Ant co-founder - dressed in a navy pullover - met a 100 rural teachers in China via a live video meeting in his first appearance since October.

"Recently, my colleagues and I have been studying and thinking. We made a firmer resolution to devote ourselves to education philanthropy," Mr Ma said in the video, according to a Bloomberg report. "Working hard for rural revitalization and common prosperity is the responsibility for our generation of businessmen."

News of Jack Ma's reappearance instantly created a buzz on social media. Here is how Twitter reacted:

Jack Ma made his first public appearance after three months ,



Over the last couple of months, Jack Ma's disappearance from public life had prompted a flurry of memes and conspiracy theories on social media.

According to Reuters, Ma's public appearance comes as Alibaba plans to raise at least $5 billion through the sale of a US dollar-denominated bond this month.

Alibaba is also the target of an antitrust investigation launched last month by Chinese authorities, who have in recent months accelerated a crackdown on anticompetitive behaviour in China's booming internet space.