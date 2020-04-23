How Many Tigers Can You See In This Pic? Amitabh Bachchan Answers...

How many tigers can you count in this pic?

A new game currently has Twitter intrigued - and it's one that will catch your attention as well. On Wednesday, a Twitter user shared a picture of tigers and asked netizens to count the number of big cats in it. "How Many Tigers You See In This Pic ?" wrote Twitter user '@isharmaneer' while sharing the picture on the microblogging platform.

At a casual glance, it looks like the picture has just four tigers - two little cubs accompanied by two magnificent adults. Look a little closer, however, and you will see that there are more tigers cleverly camouflaged within the picture.

How many of these tigers can you count? Try your hand at the puzzle below:

How Many Tigers You See In This Pic ? pic.twitter.com/GPOvxKYdRc — EF Neer ???????? (@isharmaneer) April 22, 2020

The picture of the tigers has gone viral on social media with over 3,500 'likes' on Twitter. It has also collected over 3,000 responses on the microblogging platform - including one from Amitabh Bachchan.

The superstar tried his hand at counting the number of tigers in the pic and shared the answer with his 41 million Twitter followers this morning.

"11 tigers.." he wrote while sharing the tweet.

Actress Dia Mirza also attempted to count the big cats - and managed to find five more than Mr Bachchan.

16 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 23, 2020

And Prachi Desai agreed with her.

16 ???? — Prachi Desai (@ItsPrachiDesai) April 23, 2020

Some Twitter users managed to find more tigers in the pic - and one even took the tally up to 20.

18 in one and remaining 2 marked in other. Total 20 pic.twitter.com/VG3z46tt2F — Ko Ka (@its_KoKaKoKa) April 23, 2020

How many tigers did you manage to find? Let us know using the comments section.