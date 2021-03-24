How Many Of These Things Did You Do In Lockdown? See Netflix's Checklist

From attending Zoom meetings to learning how to cook - what did you do in lockdown?

On this day last year, India went into a strict lockdown to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown disrupted lives in more ways than one and gave a whole new meaning to the phrase "unprecedented times". As shops and offices remained shut, working from home became the new normal and people with more time on their hands began to dabble in everything from cooking to gardening. Virtual meetings replaced conference rooms and online classes replaced traditional classrooms.

Today, one year later, Covid vaccines have arrived but the pandemic is not over yet. On Wednesday, Netflix India shared a post looking back at just some of the things that people did during lockdown. The checklist includes "Started attending Zoom meetings" and "Got a home makeover", along with "Learned to cook" and "Worked out at home".

It also looks back at some of last year's biggest trends - like the much-Instagrammed Dalgona coffee.

"Quick question: How many of these did you do this time last year?" asked Netflix India while sharing their Instagram post, which includes stills from some popular TV shows and movies on Netflix. Take a look:

The post has racked up over 58,000 'likes' and nearly 200 comments.

"Did all of these including binge watch Netflix," replied one Instagram user.

"Did all of this and more.. now tired of all this," another declared.

What about you? Let us know using the comments section.