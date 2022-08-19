How Many Amitabh Bachchans Do You See In This Photo? Hint: It's Over 10

A photo of the meet-up posted by the minister has piqued the interest of social media.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday met with Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan in Mumbai. Now, a photo among a series of pictures of the meet-up posted by the minister has piqued the interest of social media.

An observant Twitter user spotted a curious photo frame in the backdrop of one of the photos. It looks like a regular group photo at first glance, but on close inspection, it's just Amitabh Bachchan - a lot of him.

Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji called on Shri @SrBachchan Ji in Mumbai today.



Shri Gadkari Ji seeked the support of Shri Bachchan to Champion the cause of National Road Safety Mission (सड़क सुरक्षा अभियान) in India. pic.twitter.com/9AHVqRa9Mo — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) August 18, 2022

The photo because of its peculiar backdrop - which could very well be a fan art - is going viral on Twitter.

"That photo frame behind Gadkari ji looks interesting," wrote one Twitter user. "Why would you have that," asked another.

GUYS WHATS THAT PHOTO IN BACKGROUND?????? WTF



WHY WOULD YOU HAVE THAT? https://t.co/buKB4xuzwv — chicken momos, spicy chutney (@foodpornament) August 18, 2022

@juniorbachchan That photo frame behind Gadkari ji looks interesting. If its ok then can you please share the photo on Twitter? — Ayan Goswami-অয়ন গোস্বামী (@Ayansays) August 19, 2022

Fan art hoga yaar. Someone might have gifted for sure. — Chirag 🪔 (@iCHIRAGONLY) August 19, 2022

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister met with Mr Bachchan to seek his support in championing the cause of National Road Safety Mission in India. According to the government data, a total of 3,48,279 persons were injured in 3,66,138 road accidents across the country during 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths.