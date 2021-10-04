How Grimes Pranked The Paparazzi After Split From Elon Musk

Grimes, 33, was spotted reading a copy of Karl Marx's 'Communist Manifesto'

Canadian singer Grimes was spotted reading a copy of Karl Marx's 'Communist Manifesto' after her split from Elon Musk, one of the world's richest men. Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher) was photographed on the streets of Los Angeles Friday dressed in a brown outfit, with a copy of the 1848 anti-capitalism manifesto in hand. However, she has now revealed that the book was nothing more than a ploy to trick the paparazzi and the media into putting "Elon Musk" and "Karl Marx" in the same headline.

"Paparazzi followed me to a shoot so I tried to think what I could do that would yield the most Onion-ish possible headline," Grimes wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the article published by the New York Post after her pics went viral. "Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world's richest man Elon Musk," the headline read.

The 33-year-old singer said her ploy "worked" as she shared a screenshot of the headline.

paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha pic.twitter.com/9w8pPwIFAq — Grimes 🪐 (@Grimezsz) October 3, 2021

On Instagram, she alluded to her 'Communist Manifesto' pic and the headline it inspired saying that she was "really stressed" with the paparazzi following her around all week but realised it was an "opportunity to troll" them.

"I swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead [sic]," she wrote, using Internet slang to express her amusement.

Referring to her split, Grimes said that she and Elon Musk were still living together. "Full disclosure I'm still living with e and I am not a communist," she said, adding that would think of more "ways to meme" if the paparazzi continued to chase her.

Last month, Elon Musk told Page Six that he and Grimes had "semi separated" after three years together. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms. It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," the billionaire told Page Six.