Holi 2024: When Is Holi In India? Know Date, Puja Rituals And Significance

One of the most vibrant and jubilant Hindu festivals, Holi, also widely known as the "Festival of Colours," or Dol jatra" or "Basanta Utsav" in West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura, is a festival celebrated across the nation and Indians worldwide with great enthusiasm and joy.

Aligning with the full moon or Purnima in the evening of the Phalguna month in the Hindu calendar, Holi usually corresponds to late February or March in the Gregorian calendar, thereby marking the arrival of spring and the end of winter.

It's a time for people to come together, forget grievances, and enjoy life's colourful moments. As everyone awaits to celebrate Holi in 2024 with much zeal and enthusiasm, read on to discover the date, time, rituals, and the significance it holds in India.

When Is Holi 2024?

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25, 2024, which is Monday. A day before Holi is celebrated as Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, which is on Sunday, March 25, 2024.

History and Significance

Hiranyakashipu desired that people worship him, but his son, Prahlad, preferred to worship Lord Vishnu. So, an offended Hiranyakashipu decided to punish his son. He asked his sister Holika, who was immune to fire, to sit with Prahlad in the fire. When she did, the flames killed Holika but left Prahlad unharmed. Lord Vishnu then assumed the form of Narasimha and killed Hiranyakashipu. Holika Dahan is the name given to this Holika occurrence.

Holi is also a celebration of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. So, an elaborate Holi is played in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Holi Puja Rituals

The Holi festival unfolds over two distinct days, each with its rituals. The first day, designated as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, centres around the preparation and subsequent lighting of a bonfire. This pyre, constructed from wood and combustible materials, symbolizes the discarding of negativity and past transgressions. To invoke blessings and protection, participants traditionally wrap the pyre with a sacred white thread (Mauli) and offer it puja (worship) with holy water, kumkum (vermilion powder), and flowers. The culmination of these observances is the lighting of the bonfire, representing the metaphorical burning away of ego, negativity, and evil influences.

The subsequent day, Dhuleti, marks the exuberant heart of Holi. Participants engage in a joyous immersion of colored powders (gulal) using water guns and balloons. This playful act transcends mere entertainment; it signifies the spreading of love and happiness, while simultaneously promoting the washing away of past grievances and fostering social harmony.

The festive spirit is further enhanced by the consumption of traditional sweets like gujiya and refreshing beverages like thandai. These culinary delights not only tantalize the taste buds but also catalyze strengthening community bonds. Families and friends gather to partake in these delicacies, fostering a sense of unity and togetherness. The vibrant colour palette, combined with the delectable food and playful atmosphere, creates a unique opportunity to shed inhibitions, embrace renewal, and revel in the company of loved ones.

Holi is also a time for forgiveness and reconciliation, as old grievances are washed away along with the colours. Through these rituals, Holi transcends mere festivity, embodying the spirit of unity, renewal, and joy.